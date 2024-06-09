Horizen (ZEN) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.80 or 0.00011200 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $117.71 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00046167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00033968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,083,994 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

