Humankind Investments LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 191,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 492,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

PFE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 27,526,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.