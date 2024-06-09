Humankind Investments LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after purchasing an additional 241,347 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. 2,427,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

