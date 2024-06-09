Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. 3,227,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,378. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

