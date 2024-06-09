Humankind Investments LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in American Water Works by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 368,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.8 %

American Water Works stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.25. 1,096,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,068. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

