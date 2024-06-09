Humankind Investments LLC Sells 225 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 97.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 19.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $170.01. 3,475,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,995. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

