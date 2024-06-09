Humankind Investments LLC Sells 322 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,994,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.72 and a twelve month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 684,268,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,548,491,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 684,268,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,548,491,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,324,184. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

