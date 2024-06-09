Humankind Investments LLC Sells 450 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after buying an additional 552,992 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after buying an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.19. 1,071,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,657. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $240.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

