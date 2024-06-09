ICON Price Reaches $0.19 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $192.53 million and $2.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,417,079 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

