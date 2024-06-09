ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICLR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.30.

Shares of ICLR opened at $319.28 on Thursday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

