Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after acquiring an additional 650,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Immunovant by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 259,481 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT opened at $25.17 on Friday. Immunovant has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

