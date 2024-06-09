Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $394.43

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.43 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 402.50 ($5.16). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.10), with a volume of 390,010 shares traded.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 387.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,658.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth Surkovic bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £5,993.88 ($7,679.54). In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,993.88 ($7,679.54). Also, insider Glen Suarez purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £29,550 ($37,860.35). 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.