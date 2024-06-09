Infusive Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.48 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 239,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,617,000 after acquiring an additional 115,385 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3,381.2% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,890 shares of company stock valued at $297,429,900. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $492.96. 9,380,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.88 and a 1-year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

