Insider Buying: Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Chairman Purchases $249,465.75 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYON. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

