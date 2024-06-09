Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Sells 126,014 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vimal Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Vimal Mehta sold 5,268 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $13,802.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

BTAI stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 8,715.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.