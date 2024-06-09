Insider Selling: Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Sells 7,970 Shares of Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,970 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.74), for a total value of £54,355.40 ($69,641.77).

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at GBX 680 ($8.71) on Friday. Keystone Law Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 380 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 730 ($9.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 664.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 585.71. The firm has a market cap of £214.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.