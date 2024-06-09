Insider Selling: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Sells $317,340.00 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merus Trading Down 1.5 %

Merus stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Merus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

