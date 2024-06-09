Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $1,814,750.00 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,629,490.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $843,285.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $103,047.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Stories

