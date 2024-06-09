Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,275,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,128 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 12,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. 34,085,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

