Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,085,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

