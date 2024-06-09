International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
International Personal Finance Stock Performance
LON:IPF opened at GBX 118 ($1.51) on Friday. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.34 million, a PE ratio of 590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £416,041.01 ($533,044.22). Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
International Personal Finance Company Profile
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.
