International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company's stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
