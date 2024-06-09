Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,331 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,331 ($68.30).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.78) to GBX 5,400 ($69.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.87) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.62) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,032 ($64.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,349.75). 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,840 ($62.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,912.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,592.24. The stock has a market cap of £7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,630.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,746 ($47.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,145 ($65.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

