Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 199,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,533,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Valence8 US LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 74,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,829,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756,454. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $465.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.30.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

