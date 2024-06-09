Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 801,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.06. 4,558,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $394.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

