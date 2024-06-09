Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys 29 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.1% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.00.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $845.58. 1,593,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $512.50 and a 1 year high of $850.38. The company has a market cap of $375.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

