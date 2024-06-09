Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. 10,059,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.