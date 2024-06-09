Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 35,401 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $24,325,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

