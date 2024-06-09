Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,771 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.87. 2,848,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $73.84.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,369.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,337 shares of company stock worth $5,035,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

