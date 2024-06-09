Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,080 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 221,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

