Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 26 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.73. 3,081,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.