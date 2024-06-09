Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $468,000 in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.52.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,662. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.