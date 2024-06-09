Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AZZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 4,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AZZ by 4,165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after buying an additional 400,526 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,216,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 157,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

