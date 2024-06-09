Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $575,400.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig H. Barratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $417.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $420.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

