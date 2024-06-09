Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.00. 68,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

