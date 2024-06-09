Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £279,999.20 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £279,999.20 ($358,743.37).

Investec Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LON INVP opened at GBX 517 ($6.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 527.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.30. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 419 ($5.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 567 ($7.26).

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,520.55%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

