iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Decreased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.66. 2,392,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,194. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

