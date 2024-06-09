iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJH stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. 6,738,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

