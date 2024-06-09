iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stake Reduced by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

