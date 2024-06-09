iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $34,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QUAL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $168.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,662 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

