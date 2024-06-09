iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.3% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.20. 26,036,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

