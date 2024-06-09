iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,683 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 43,868,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,392,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.