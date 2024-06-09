J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $159.96 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $154.10 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.