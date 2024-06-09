Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Director Sells $470,633.32 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 30,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $470,633.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,818.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter valued at $2,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jamf by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

