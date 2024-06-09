Jefferies Financial Group Trims FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Target Price to $378.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDS. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.50.

Shares of FDS opened at $409.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.07 and its 200 day moving average is $451.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

