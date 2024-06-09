JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

