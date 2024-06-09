JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 700

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.97) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 595 ($7.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.33) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 449.20 ($5.76) and a one year high of GBX 617 ($7.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2,241.38%.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

