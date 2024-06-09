JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $390.21

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 390.21 ($5.00) and traded as low as GBX 384 ($4.92). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.93), with a volume of 99,695 shares traded.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2,138.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 390.84.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan US Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

