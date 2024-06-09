Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $11.34. Julius Bär Gruppe shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 35,583 shares changing hands.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.