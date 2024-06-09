Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXYGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $11.34. Julius Bär Gruppe shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 35,583 shares changing hands.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.