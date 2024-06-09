Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $699.57 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $699.57 million and $11.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00047253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,227 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.